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Aviation Stocks Soar as Crude Prices Plummet Post Ceasefire Announcement

Aviation stocks surged as crude oil prices fell sharply following a US-Iran ceasefire. InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet shares climbed significantly. The ceasefire eased geopolitical tensions, boosting global markets. Decreased oil prices below USD 100 aid India's macroeconomic outlook, easing inflationary pressures and supporting the current account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:20 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:20 IST
Aviation Stocks Soar as Crude Prices Plummet Post Ceasefire Announcement
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Aviation stocks soared on Wednesday morning as crude oil prices plummeted following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. The easing geopolitical tension saw Brent crude oil prices drop 13% to USD 94.94 per barrel.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, saw its stock price climb 10.98% to Rs 4,737.40 on the BSE. SpiceJet stocks also rose, hitting an upper circuit limit of Rs 11.14, marking a 4.99% increase.

The ceasefire boosted market sentiment, with the BSE Sensex climbing 2,839.53 points to 77,456.11, a rise of 3.80%, and the NSE Nifty up 837.6 points. Ponmudi R of Enrich Money remarked on improved global risk appetite and the favorable impact of lower oil prices on India's macroeconomic standing.

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