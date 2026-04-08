Aviation Stocks Soar as Crude Prices Plummet Post Ceasefire Announcement

Aviation stocks soared on Wednesday morning as crude oil prices plummeted following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. The easing geopolitical tension saw Brent crude oil prices drop 13% to USD 94.94 per barrel.

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, saw its stock price climb 10.98% to Rs 4,737.40 on the BSE. SpiceJet stocks also rose, hitting an upper circuit limit of Rs 11.14, marking a 4.99% increase.

The ceasefire boosted market sentiment, with the BSE Sensex climbing 2,839.53 points to 77,456.11, a rise of 3.80%, and the NSE Nifty up 837.6 points. Ponmudi R of Enrich Money remarked on improved global risk appetite and the favorable impact of lower oil prices on India's macroeconomic standing.