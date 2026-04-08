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Asian Markets Surge Amid US-Iran Ceasefire and Oil Price Drop

Asian stock markets experienced significant gains as oil prices plunged following a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran. This development led to easing tensions and a decrease in oil prices, boosting investor sentiment early Wednesday morning. However, market optimism remains cautious due to the fragile nature of the truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:53 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:53 IST
Asian Markets Surge Amid US-Iran Ceasefire and Oil Price Drop
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a dramatic early trading session on Wednesday, Asian shares soared as oil prices plummeted following a temporary ceasefire between the United States and Iran, aimed at reopening the crucial Strait of Hormuz. This strategic development caused Japan's Nikkei 225 to leap 5.0%, while markets in Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong also saw significant gains.

The ceasefire, lasting two weeks, provided a notable relief from the recent oil price surge spurred by the conflict, with benchmark US crude sinking to USD96.11 a barrel. Despite this positive shift, experts like Tim Waterer of KCM Trade caution that the mood is one of cautious optimism due to the truce's fragile state.

Tensions have escalated since the conflict erupted in February, affecting global markets. With Trump's halted military plans and Iran's promise to allow passage through the Strait, stakeholders remain vigilant as they observe whether this ceasefire can evolve into a potential path to long-term peace.

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