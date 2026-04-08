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Swiggy Partners with ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt for On-Train Dining

Train ticketing platforms ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt have teamed up with food delivery service Swiggy to let train passengers order meals from 40,000 restaurants at 160 railway stations in India. The move aims to enhance passenger convenience by delivering meals directly to train seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:38 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:38 IST
Swiggy Partners with ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt for On-Train Dining
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In a significant development for rail travelers, ixigo Trains and ConfirmTkt have joined hands with Swiggy to offer an on-train dining experience. The new partnership will allow passengers to order meals from over 40,000 restaurant partners.

This service is operational at more than 160 railway stations across India, ensuring passengers can enjoy their preferred meals during journeys.

Sripad Vaidya, COO of ixigo Trains & ConfirmTkt, highlighted that combining Swiggy's delivery network with their travel expertise would bolster the 'Food on Train' feature, further enhancing travel comfort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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