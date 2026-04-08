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Varun Sanghi to Lead OLX India as Non-Executive Chairman

Varun Sanghi, a seasoned strategist associated with CarTrade Tech Limited, has been appointed as the Non-Executive Chairman of OLX India. Sanghi, instrumental in key growth initiatives and OLX's post-acquisition integration, will guide the company focusing on innovation, trust, and customer-centricity through its next growth phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2026 12:39 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 12:39 IST
Varun Sanghi to Lead OLX India as Non-Executive Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, April 8, 2026 – Sobek Auto India Private Limited, the wholly-owned subsidiary of CarTrade Tech Limited, announced Varun Sanghi's appointment as Non-Executive Chairman of OLX India. Sanghi's expertise from his decade-long tenure at CarTrade will steer OLX India towards its next strategic growth phase.

Mr. Sanghi's impact has been significant in corporate finance and strategic investments, including spearheading OLX India's acquisition. His leadership will now focus on enhancing OLX India's platform, fostering trust, and ensuring disciplined execution of product-led marketplace innovations.

Recognized for his achievements, Sanghi is committed to advancing OLX India into the future, leveraging the robust platform and ample opportunities to deliver long-term value for customers and partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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