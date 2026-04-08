Hilton Expands 'Hampton by Hilton' With Regenta Hotels Partnership in India
Hilton has announced a strategic agreement with Regenta Hotels to open 125 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels in western and southern India by 2035. The expansion reflects Hilton's focus on India’s growing mid-market segment, driven by economic growth and rising domestic travel.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:34 IST
- Country:
- India
Global hospitality leader Hilton has unveiled a strategic alliance with Regenta Hotels Private Limited to launch 125 'Hampton by Hilton' hotels in India's western and southern regions by 2035.
This move is part of Hilton's strategy to capitalize on India's burgeoning mid-market hospitality sector, spurred by increasing domestic travel and economic growth.
The partnership reflects Hilton's emphasis on collaborating with local operators to swiftly expand its franchise network while retaining its brand's strength and consistency.
(With inputs from agencies.)