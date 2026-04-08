General Motors Recalls Chevrolet Malibu for Rearview Camera Defect

General Motors is set to recall more than 270,000 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles across the United States due to potential rearview camera malfunctions. The recall addresses a defect whereby the rearview camera display might appear distorted or blank, thereby increasing the likelihood of accidents by reducing visibility while reversing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has highlighted this as a significant safety concern, noting that the compromised display impedes the driver's ability to monitor the vehicle's rear, thus escalating risk factors. GM's suppliers identified that the problem lies in the camera assembly's bonding process, which could leave the camera prone to moisture damage.

Affected models of the Chevrolet Malibu, specifically those manufactured between 2023 and 2025, will receive replacements at no cost. Although the automaker has not reported any crashes or injuries linked to the defect, owner notifications are expected to commence mailing from May 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)