Left Menu

General Motors Recalls Chevrolet Malibu for Rearview Camera Defect

General Motors is recalling over 270,000 Chevrolet Malibu cars in the US due to a faulty rearview camera screen that may show distorted images, posing a crash risk. The issue stems from an adhesive bonding defect identified by GM's supplier. The automaker will replace the cameras at no cost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2026 17:15 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 17:15 IST
General Motors Recalls Chevrolet Malibu for Rearview Camera Defect
  • Country:
  • United States

General Motors is set to recall more than 270,000 Chevrolet Malibu vehicles across the United States due to potential rearview camera malfunctions. The recall addresses a defect whereby the rearview camera display might appear distorted or blank, thereby increasing the likelihood of accidents by reducing visibility while reversing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has highlighted this as a significant safety concern, noting that the compromised display impedes the driver's ability to monitor the vehicle's rear, thus escalating risk factors. GM's suppliers identified that the problem lies in the camera assembly's bonding process, which could leave the camera prone to moisture damage.

Affected models of the Chevrolet Malibu, specifically those manufactured between 2023 and 2025, will receive replacements at no cost. Although the automaker has not reported any crashes or injuries linked to the defect, owner notifications are expected to commence mailing from May 18.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politics

Crucial Vote: Udhayanidhi Stalin Urges Tamil Nadu Against Regressive Politic...

 India
2
Tragic Collision: Senior Banker's Fatal Accident in Maharashtra

Tragic Collision: Senior Banker's Fatal Accident in Maharashtra

 India
3
Transatlantic Tensions: Trump, NATO, and the Iran Ceasefire

Transatlantic Tensions: Trump, NATO, and the Iran Ceasefire

 United States
4
Delta Air Lines' Fuel Turbulence: A Hub of Challenges and Insights

Delta Air Lines' Fuel Turbulence: A Hub of Challenges and Insights

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026