Aviation Stocks Soar as Crude Oil Prices Plummet After Ceasefire

Aviation stocks experienced a significant boost on Wednesday, reflecting a dramatic decline in crude oil prices triggered by a two-week ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. This development alleviated geopolitical tensions, causing Brent crude oil prices to drop 14.12% to USD 93.95 per barrel.

The shares of InterGlobe Aviation, which operates IndiGo, rose by 8.16% to close at Rs 4,616.60 on the BSE, having surged by up to 10.98% during the day. SpiceJet's stock also reached its upper circuit limit, advancing 5% to Rs 11.14, showcasing investor optimism.

Overall, the stock markets reflected this newfound optimism, with the BSE Sensex climbing 2,946.32 points to 77,562.90, and the NSE Nifty advancing 873.70 points to 23,997.35. Analysts attribute this rally to improved global sentiment and reduced concerns regarding inflation and global economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)