B2B firms gain edge with AI, but governance and innovation decide long-term outcomes

New research suggests that technology alone is not enough to secure long-term success of businesses. Instead, organisational structure, governance, and innovation strategies are emerging as the decisive factors that determine whether firms can convert generative AI investments into sustained competitive advantage. A new study provides fresh evidence that shows that ethical governance, not AI adoption itself, is the strongest driver of long-term performance in business-to-business (B2B) environments.

Published in Systems, the study titled “Generative AI Adoption in B2B Firms: Ethical Governance, Innovation Capabilities, and Long-Term Competitive Performance” examines how generative AI adoption interacts with governance systems, innovation capabilities, and environmental conditions to shape sustainable organisational outcomes.

Based on survey data from 104 Portuguese B2B managers and analysed using structural equation modeling, the research challenges prevailing assumptions that AI adoption alone guarantees business performance gains. It presents a systems-based perspective in which governance, innovation, and technology function as interdependent elements of a broader organisational architecture.

Ethical governance emerges as the strongest driver of long-term performance

Among all variables examined, governance structures, including transparency, accountability, and formal ethical oversight, show the strongest and most consistent association with sustained organisational success.

This result reframes the role of governance in the AI era. Rather than acting merely as a compliance mechanism, ethical governance functions as a strategic capability that stabilises organisational systems, reduces uncertainty, and enhances trust among stakeholders. In AI-intensive environments where algorithmic opacity and ethical risks are increasing, structured governance frameworks provide the institutional foundation necessary for sustained value creation.

Governance, in this context, ensures alignment between technological capabilities and organisational objectives, allowing firms to translate innovation into long-term performance rather than short-term gains.

Importantly, ethical governance does not significantly drive AI adoption itself. Instead, it shapes how AI is used once adopted. This distinction highlights that governance is not a catalyst for experimentation but a stabilising force that determines whether AI investments deliver sustainable outcomes.

Generative AI delivers value, but only as a complementary capability

While generative AI adoption is positively associated with organisational performance, the study finds that its impact is moderate and complementary rather than dominant. AI tools enhance efficiency, improve decision-making, and support customer-facing activities such as proposal generation and communication. However, their contribution to long-term performance depends heavily on how they are integrated into organisational routines.

This challenges technology-centric narratives that position AI as a standalone driver of competitive advantage. Instead, the research shows that AI’s value emerges only when it is embedded within a broader system of governance and innovation capabilities.

In practical terms, this means that firms cannot rely on AI adoption alone to improve performance. Without alignment with organisational processes, employee capabilities, and governance structures, AI tools risk becoming isolated solutions with limited strategic impact.

The study also highlights the evolving nature of generative AI in B2B contexts. Unlike traditional analytics systems, generative AI produces new content, enabling firms to automate communication, personalise interactions, and enhance decision support. These capabilities can significantly improve operational efficiency and responsiveness, particularly in sales and account management.

However, the research underscores that these benefits are not automatic. Performance gains materialise only when AI is integrated into workflows and supported by complementary capabilities. This reinforces the idea that AI is not a substitute for organisational strength but an amplifier of it.

Innovation capabilities shape how AI drives performance

The study provides a nuanced analysis of how different types of innovation influence both AI adoption and organisational performance. It distinguishes between exploratory innovation, which focuses on experimentation and new knowledge, and exploitative innovation, which emphasises efficiency and refinement.

Exploitative innovation shows a direct and positive association with long-term performance. Firms that focus on improving existing processes and enhancing operational efficiency are more likely to achieve measurable performance gains. This reflects the immediate benefits of incremental improvements, which enhance reliability and consistency in business operations.

On the other hand, exploratory innovation does not directly improve performance. Instead, its impact is indirect, operating through generative AI adoption. Firms that prioritise experimentation and technological exploration are more likely to adopt AI tools, which then translate these exploratory efforts into performance outcomes.

This finding highlights a critical mechanism: experimentation alone does not create value unless it is operationalised through technology. Generative AI acts as the bridge that converts exploratory innovation into tangible results, embedding new ideas into organisational processes.

The distinction between these innovation pathways has important strategic implications. Firms must balance exploration and exploitation, ensuring that experimentation is supported by technologies that can scale and operationalise new ideas, while also maintaining a focus on efficiency and refinement.

The study also finds that exploitative innovation does not significantly influence AI adoption, suggesting that efficiency-oriented firms adopt AI only when clear benefits are evident. In contrast, exploratory firms are more proactive in experimenting with AI, even in uncertain conditions.

Environmental pressures play a limited role in AI adoption

Contrary to expectations, the study finds that environmental dynamism—such as market volatility and technological change—does not significantly drive generative AI adoption. While dynamic environments are often assumed to push firms toward technological innovation, the findings suggest that internal capabilities are more decisive than external pressures.

This result challenges the widely held belief that competitive intensity and environmental uncertainty are primary drivers of digital transformation. Instead, the study shows that firms adopt AI based on their internal readiness, innovation culture, and capability development rather than external conditions alone.

Environmental dynamism does have a modest positive effect on performance, indicating that firms operating in dynamic contexts may benefit from adaptability. However, its influence is weaker than that of governance and innovation capabilities, and it becomes statistically insignificant when firm size is considered.

This highlights the importance of organisational context. In the study’s sample, which is dominated by small and medium-sized enterprises, resource constraints may limit the ability to respond to environmental pressures through technology adoption. As a result, internal capabilities play a more critical role in shaping outcomes.