Lockheed Martin Eyes New Investment Opportunities in Telangana
Tim Riffle, MD of Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, visited Telangana's Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He expressed interest in investment opportunities within the state. Lockheed Martin plans to set up a C-130J Super Hercules assembly line in India, strengthening ties between Tata Advanced Systems and Lockheed Martin.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to explore potential investment opportunities, Tim Riffle, Managing Director of Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, paid a visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.
According to a press release, Riffle expressed a keen interest in expanding Lockheed Martin's presence in India. The US defence giant is planning to establish a C-130J Super Hercules final assembly line in the country, a move that signifies strong industrial collaboration.
This development is part of a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin, showcasing the evolving partnership between these two industry leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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