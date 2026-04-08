Lockheed Martin Eyes New Investment Opportunities in Telangana

In an effort to explore potential investment opportunities, Tim Riffle, Managing Director of Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Limited, paid a visit to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Riffle expressed a keen interest in expanding Lockheed Martin's presence in India. The US defence giant is planning to establish a C-130J Super Hercules final assembly line in the country, a move that signifies strong industrial collaboration.

This development is part of a joint venture between Tata Advanced Systems Limited and Lockheed Martin, showcasing the evolving partnership between these two industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)