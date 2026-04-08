Future Ready Railways: India's Path to Global Competitiveness

Despite accounting for just 28 to 30 percent of freight movement, Indian Railways is poised for substantial growth, trailing global benchmarks as highlighted in a new report by ASSOCHAM and business consultancy ASCELA.

The report, 'Future Ready Railways for Viksit Bharat,' indicates that India is aiming for a 3,000 million tonne freight capacity by 2030. This ambitious target is being pursued through strategies such as Dedicated Freight Corridors and near-total electrification, ensuring increased efficiency and sustainability.

The findings were shared at a New Delhi conference, which brought together policymakers and industry leaders who discussed the evolving role of railways in driving economic growth. The initiative seeks to boost rail's modal share through infrastructure enhancements and improved private sector integration, thus reducing logistics costs and bolstering India's global competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)