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Bharat Steel 2026 Postponed Amid West Asia Crisis

The Bharat Steel 2026 conference, slated for mid-April in New Delhi, has been postponed due to international disruptions stemming from the West Asia crisis. The Steel Ministry cited stakeholders' interests, with new dates to be announced. A temporary ceasefire and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz are recent developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 20:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 20:45 IST
Bharat Steel 2026 Postponed Amid West Asia Crisis
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The global steel conference, Bharat Steel 2026, originally set for April 16-17 in New Delhi, has been postponed, according to the Steel Ministry.

The decision was made due to disruptions in international participation caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis, impacting stakeholders in the steel sector.

Meanwhile, a recent ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran has led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, following US President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military action.

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