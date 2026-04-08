Bharat Steel 2026 Postponed Amid West Asia Crisis

The global steel conference, Bharat Steel 2026, originally set for April 16-17 in New Delhi, has been postponed, according to the Steel Ministry.

The decision was made due to disruptions in international participation caused by the ongoing West Asia crisis, impacting stakeholders in the steel sector.

Meanwhile, a recent ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran has led to the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, following US President Donald Trump's decision to withhold military action.