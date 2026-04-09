Middle East Conflict Triggers Global Energy Crisis

The ongoing war in the Middle East has caused significant disruptions to global energy markets, leading to a rise in food prices and growing food insecurity, as stated by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Food Programme.

The three organizations emphasized that the most vulnerable populations globally will bear the brunt of these price surges, particularly in low-income, import-dependent countries. The statement highlighted the constrained fiscal space and high debt burdens in these economies, reducing governments' ability to shield affected households.

In light of the crisis, the IMF, World Bank, and World Food Programme are committed to utilizing all available tools to support impacted communities and foster resilience. This announcement followed a two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, after hostilities escalated due to disputes over nuclear fuel stockpiles.