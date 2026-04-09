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Middle East Conflict Triggers Global Energy Crisis

The Middle East war has disrupted global energy markets, leading to increased food prices and insecurity. The IMF, World Bank, and World Food Programme warn that vulnerable populations will be most affected, particularly in low-income countries. They plan to support recovery efforts and monitor developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 07:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 07:52 IST
Middle East Conflict Triggers Global Energy Crisis
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  • United States

The ongoing war in the Middle East has caused significant disruptions to global energy markets, leading to a rise in food prices and growing food insecurity, as stated by the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, and the World Food Programme.

The three organizations emphasized that the most vulnerable populations globally will bear the brunt of these price surges, particularly in low-income, import-dependent countries. The statement highlighted the constrained fiscal space and high debt burdens in these economies, reducing governments' ability to shield affected households.

In light of the crisis, the IMF, World Bank, and World Food Programme are committed to utilizing all available tools to support impacted communities and foster resilience. This announcement followed a two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, after hostilities escalated due to disputes over nuclear fuel stockpiles.

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