Oil Market Tension Rises Amid Gulf Truce Crack
Asian share markets faced turbulence amidst escalating tensions in the Gulf, leading to a rise in oil prices and heightened inflationary concerns globally. With the Strait of Hormuz under Iran's control and simmering conflicts involving Israel and Lebanon, oil prices soared, affecting global markets and inflation forecasts.
Asian share markets showed restrained movements on Thursday as tensions in the Gulf heightened, causing oil prices to rise. A fragile truce seemed to falter as Iran exercised control over the strategic Strait of Hormuz, impacting global inflation concerns.
President Donald Trump announced U.S. military presence would remain in the Gulf until a concrete deal was attained, amid warnings of resumed hostilities. Concurrently, Israel intensified its military operations against Lebanon, further destabilizing the region.
The market disruptions saw Asian stocks fluctuate, while U.S. and European futures sunned mixed reactions. Despite hopes from the Federal Reserve for stable rates, inflation pressures loom with oil prices climbing significantly, pushing crude prices upwards and causing dollar volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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