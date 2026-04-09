Global Leaders Poised to Navigate Economic and Regulatory Challenges

Rene Haas, the chief executive of UK-based chip designer Arm, is reportedly in line to take over significant responsibilities within SoftBank Group's international business ventures.

The European Union braces for a 'stagflationary shock' marked by persistent low growth and high inflation rates, even as the United States and Iran agree on a temporary ceasefire.

In a strategic political move, U.S. Vice President JD Vance is set to lead a delegation to Islamabad for critical talks with Iran, while Ian Cheshire is named as the new chair of Ofcom to tackle expanding regulatory challenges online.