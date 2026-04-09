AfDB and Tunisia Launch National Procurement Reform Drive to Fast-Track Development Projects

In a strategic move to accelerate the delivery of development projects and strengthen public investment outcomes, the African Development Bank (AfDB), in partnership with Tunisia’s Ministry of Economy and Planning, has launched an intensive national procurement reform initiative aimed at tackling long-standing bottlenecks in project execution.

The two-day national procurement workshop, held in Tunis from 30–31 March, marks a critical step in the implementation of the Bank’s 2025–2026 Portfolio Performance Improvement Plan, targeting systemic inefficiencies that have slowed project delivery across key sectors.

Tackling Delays at the Source: Procurement as a Reform Priority

The initiative comes amid growing recognition that procurement inefficiencies are a major barrier to timely project implementation—not only in Tunisia but across many developing economies.

A joint assessment by the AfDB and Tunisian authorities identified several core challenges:

Limited familiarity with AfDB procurement procedures

Weak planning and contract management capacity

Delays in disbursement and execution

Operational inefficiencies in handling procurement documentation

These issues have had a direct impact on the pace and effectiveness of development projects, particularly in capital-intensive sectors such as infrastructure, energy, and water.

Building Capacity Where It Matters Most

The workshop brought together a broad coalition of stakeholders, including:

Project implementation units (PIUs)

Executing agencies and sector ministries

National procurement authorities, including the High Authority for Public Procurement (HAICOP)

Oversight institutions and technical experts

At its core, the programme focused on strengthening operational capacity at the frontline of project delivery—the implementation units often described as the “engine room” of public investment.

“Project implementation units are the true foot soldiers of the Tunisian administration,” said Tarek Bouhlel, Director General for African Cooperation. “Strengthening their capabilities is essential to achieving national development goals.”

End-to-End Procurement Innovation and Practical Training

Unlike traditional training sessions, the workshop adopted a hands-on, lifecycle approach, covering the full procurement spectrum:

Strategic planning and procurement design

Acquisition of works, goods, and services

Selection and management of consultants

Contract execution and amendment handling

Price revision mechanisms and risk management

Participants engaged in real-world case studies, enabling them to directly address common operational challenges and improve the quality of procurement files submitted to the Bank.

This practical focus is expected to:

Reduce processing times for procurement approvals

Improve compliance with AfDB standards

Minimise disputes and complaints

Enhance overall project delivery efficiency

Digital Transformation: INJEZ and SIMEP at the Core

A key innovation highlighted during the workshop is the operationalisation of digital tools, including the INJEZ and SIMEP platforms, designed to modernise procurement and project monitoring systems.

These tools are expected to:

Streamline procurement workflows

Improve transparency and traceability

Enable real-time performance tracking

Strengthen accountability across institutions

By integrating digital solutions, Tunisia aims to align with global best practices in e-procurement and public financial management.

Strengthening Institutional Dialogue and Reform Alignment

The workshop also served as a platform for policy dialogue and regulatory alignment, addressing ongoing reforms in Tunisia’s public procurement framework.

Ahmad Yasser, AfDB Operations Manager for North Africa, emphasised the broader objective:“This initiative is about improving efficiency through better understanding—on both the Bank’s and the country’s side. It will help reduce delays, improve file quality, and strengthen coordination with national oversight bodies.”

Such alignment is critical for ensuring that international financing mechanisms and national systems operate seamlessly, reducing friction in project execution.

Unlocking Faster Disbursement and Greater Impact

Improving procurement performance is expected to have a multiplier effect across Tunisia’s development portfolio, particularly in sectors such as:

Infrastructure and transport

Water and sanitation

Energy and renewables

Agriculture and rural development

Social services

By accelerating procurement processes and improving compliance, the initiative aims to:

Increase disbursement rates of AfDB-funded projects

Ensure efficient use of public resources

Deliver tangible development outcomes faster

A Model for Performance-Driven Development Financing

The Tunis workshop represents a broader shift in development finance—from focusing solely on funding volumes to prioritising implementation quality and results.

As development partners increasingly emphasise impact, transparency, and efficiency, initiatives like this signal a move toward more performance-driven project management frameworks.

Looking Ahead: Scaling Capacity for Long-Term Gains

With this being the second capacity-building workshop of 2026, Tunisia and the AfDB are expected to continue rolling out targeted training sessions and system upgrades.

The long-term goal is to institutionalise best practices, ensuring that procurement excellence becomes embedded within the country’s public administration.

As Tunisia works to modernise its investment ecosystem, the success of such initiatives could serve as a regional model for accelerating development delivery across Africa.