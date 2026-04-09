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Kenyan Court Clears Path for Diageo's $2.3 Billion Sale to Asahi Holdings

A Kenyan court dismissed an attempt to halt the $2.3 billion sale of Diageo's 65% stake in East African Breweries Limited to Asahi Holdings. This sale is part of Diageo's strategy to reduce debt and revive growth. The decision is also significant for Kenya's efforts to attract foreign investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:09 IST
Kenyan Court Clears Path for Diageo's $2.3 Billion Sale to Asahi Holdings
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A Kenyan high court has dismissed an attempt to stop the $2.3 billion acquisition of East African Breweries Limited (EABL) by Japan's Asahi Holdings, eliminating hurdles for Diageo's sale.

Diageo, the London-listed beverage giant, agreed in December to sell its 65% stake. The deal is crucial for implementing a turnaround strategy aimed at reducing debt and reviving growth. This move faced a legal challenge from Bia Tosha, a Kenyan beer distributor, due to longstanding litigation concerns dating back to 2016.

Judge Bahati Mwamuye rejected the petition, stating that all orders potentially impeding the transaction were lifted. The sale aligns with Diageo's strategic shift under new CEO Dave Lewis and is pivotal for Kenya's objectives of drawing foreign investors to boost its industrial and job markets.

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