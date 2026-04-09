Market Jitters: Oil Prices Surge Amid Gulf Tensions
Global markets rattled on Thursday as the fragile Gulf truce showed signs of strain, pushing oil prices toward $100 a barrel. Investors face prolonged inflation woes, while geopolitical tensions threaten economic stability. European bond yields and industrial production data add to the economic uncertainties.
Strains in the fragile Gulf truce have caused a surge in oil prices, nearing $100 a barrel, as investors brace for prolonged inflationary effects. The Strait of Hormuz remains under tight control, with Iran demanding tolls. President Trump has issued strong statements about U.S. military presence in the region.
Market reactions have been intense. Brent crude futures rose 2.5% to $97.28 per barrel, and U.S. WTI futures climbed 3.3% to $97.55, highlighting the volatility driven by geopolitical tensions. European markets, however, showed mixed signals, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index dipping after an initial rise amid ceasefire news.
Further compounding economic fears, Germany's industrial production fell unexpectedly, signaling challenges for Europe's largest economy even before the Iran conflict. Meanwhile, anticipation of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve has increased, as inflationary pressures mount, driving cautious trading in global stock and bond markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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