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India Poised to Navigate Global Energy Shock Amid Middle East Turmoil

The World Bank highlights India's solid economic position amid global energy shocks and geopolitical turmoil. With strong buffers like high forex reserves and fiscal space, India remains resilient. Increased domestic demand drives growth projections, while the nation deftly manages potential risks from Middle East-induced oil market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:34 IST
India Poised to Navigate Global Energy Shock Amid Middle East Turmoil
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India's economy is well-equipped to withstand the current global energy challenges, thanks to its substantial foreign exchange reserves, fiscal capacity, and controlled inflation rates, as noted by the World Bank on Thursday.

Following the upward revision of India's GDP growth forecast to 6.6% for the current fiscal year, officials lauded the country's adept handling of trade disruptions and entry into the ongoing Middle East crisis from a position of strength. Sebastian Eckardt, World Bank's Regional Practice Director for South Asia, emphasized India's robust policy buffers and supportive growth strategies amid ongoing global uncertainties.

While global headwinds persist, India's growth trajectory remains promising, driven by strong domestic demand and export resilience. The World Bank projects a marginal deceleration to 6.6% growth in FY27, with challenges primarily stemming from the international upheaval. Lead economist Aurelien Kruse underscored India's remarkable economic resilience and performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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