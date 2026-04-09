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Bharat Forge Restructures German Operations Amid Market Challenges

Bharat Forge Ltd plans to restructure its German steel forging operations due to market challenges. The board approved a potential closure and EUR 30 million funding for orderly winding down and liquidation, under German laws. A sub-committee will oversee the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 15:49 IST
Bharat Forge Restructures German Operations Amid Market Challenges
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Bharat Forge Ltd announced that its board has sanctioned the restructuring of its steel forging division in Germany, Bharat Forge CDP GmbH, amid challenging market conditions and significant cost disadvantages.

The board's approval includes a potential closure of the operations, contingent on a detailed evaluation of the situation. Additionally, a financing arrangement of up to EUR 30 million has been authorized to support this restructuring effort.

A sub-committee will be tasked with further evaluations and overseeing the potential winding down or liquidation according to German laws, as highlighted in the regulatory filing.

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