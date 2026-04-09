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U.S. Economic Growth Slows Amid Revised Business Investment

The U.S. economy slowed more significantly than initially estimated in Q4, with revised GDP growth at 0.5% due to reduced business investment. Despite this, corporate profits surged. Consumer spending and domestic demand also saw downward revisions, while geopolitical tensions pose threats to economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:54 IST
U.S. Economic Growth Slows Amid Revised Business Investment
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  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. economic growth slowed more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter due to downgrades in business investment, despite a sharp rise in corporate profits, according to government data released on Thursday.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the GDP grew at 0.5% annualized rate, a revision from previous estimates of 0.7% and the initial advance estimate of 1.4% growth for the same period.

While consumer spending and domestic demand faced downgrades, the key driver for the slowdown was last year's government shutdown. However, potential economic disruption looms due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli geopolitical conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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