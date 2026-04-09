U.S. Economic Growth Slows Amid Revised Business Investment

U.S. economic growth slowed more than initially estimated in the fourth quarter due to downgrades in business investment, despite a sharp rise in corporate profits, according to government data released on Thursday.

The Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis reported that the GDP grew at 0.5% annualized rate, a revision from previous estimates of 0.7% and the initial advance estimate of 1.4% growth for the same period.

While consumer spending and domestic demand faced downgrades, the key driver for the slowdown was last year's government shutdown. However, potential economic disruption looms due to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli geopolitical conflict with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)