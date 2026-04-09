Rising Oil Prices and Market Jitters Amid Global Tensions

Oil prices surged close to $100 per barrel on Thursday, with worldwide stock markets slowing after major gains the previous day. This market tension follows a clash between the U.S., Iran, and Israel over the specifics of a two-week ceasefire, leading to unstable movements in key indices like the S&P 500 and Dow Jones.

Reports from Iran about mining activities in the Strait of Hormuz have contributed to the jump in oil prices, causing the benchmark U.S. crude oil to rise significantly. With Brent crude also climbing, concerns over ongoing conflicts have increased the likelihood of sustained high oil prices, causing disruptions in global supply and demand balances.

In addition, mixed economic reports from the U.S. are influencing investor decisions. Inflation measures and unemployment claims surpass expectations, impacting treasury yields and feeding into discussions about potential Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. Throughout the market, company performances show varied results, adding to the uncertainty.

(With inputs from agencies.)