Mumbai Metro's Student-Friendly Travel Pass Initiative

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has announced the introduction of discounted travel passes for students up to Class 12. Available on the Line-3 Metro corridor, also known as the Aqua Line, these passes provide a 25% discount, enhancing travel affordability.

The concession applies to 45-trip and 60-trip passes, each valid for one month, and is exclusively available on the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC). The initiative, starting April 8, is designed to promote contactless and digital transit solutions.

Connecting key areas such as Cuffe Parade and Aarey JVLR, the Aqua Line serves important hubs like BKC and the city airport. Since its full operation, the 33.5 km corridor has successfully transported over four crore passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)