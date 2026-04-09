Puri's Qatar Mission: Navigating Energy Challenges Amidst Conflict

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, has embarked on a strategic visit to Doha, as Qatar faces disruptions in its gas supply chain amid intensified regional tensions.

Puri's timely two-day trip highlights India's vested interest in securing stable energy imports from Qatar, particularly as the Gulf nation's supply capabilities are threatened by military conflicts involving major global players, including the United States, Israel, and Iran.

The visit seeks to bolster bilateral energy cooperation, as India heavily relies on Qatari gas imports. The current unrest underscores the critical need for resilient supply channels, amidst worldwide apprehensions over energy prices and availability.

(With inputs from agencies.)