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Navigating West Asian Challenges: Commerce Ministry Engages Exporters

The Commerce Ministry held meetings to address packaging, shipping, and port operation challenges amid the West Asia crisis. Discussions involved exporters and focused on issues arising from the US and Israel's actions in Iran, affecting shipping routes and raw material costs. Solutions and strategies were explored to mitigate trade disruptions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 21:35 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 21:35 IST
Navigating West Asian Challenges: Commerce Ministry Engages Exporters
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The Commerce Ministry convened discussions with exporters and industry representatives to tackle packaging, shipping, and port operation challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis, an official reported on Thursday.

Chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, the meetings included representatives from export promotion councils and commodity boards. Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar was among the key participants addressing the disruptions caused by US and Israel's joint actions on Iran, which have notably impacted international shipping routes and caused a rise in raw material costs.

Exporters pushed for transparent waiver transmissions by ports, sought coverage extension of the RELIEF scheme to more countries, like Egypt, and requested operational improvements at ports such as Paradeep and Vizag for better handling in the current global supply scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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