Navigating West Asian Challenges: Commerce Ministry Engages Exporters

The Commerce Ministry convened discussions with exporters and industry representatives to tackle packaging, shipping, and port operation challenges arising from the ongoing West Asia crisis, an official reported on Thursday.

Chaired by Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal, the meetings included representatives from export promotion councils and commodity boards. Shipping Secretary Vijay Kumar was among the key participants addressing the disruptions caused by US and Israel's joint actions on Iran, which have notably impacted international shipping routes and caused a rise in raw material costs.

Exporters pushed for transparent waiver transmissions by ports, sought coverage extension of the RELIEF scheme to more countries, like Egypt, and requested operational improvements at ports such as Paradeep and Vizag for better handling in the current global supply scenario.

(With inputs from agencies.)