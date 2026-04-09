Perenco–UCAC Partnership to Power Local Skills and Energy Sector Growth

In a major step toward bridging the gap between academia and industry, Perenco Cameroon, Perenco Gabon, and the UCAC-ICAM Institute in Douala have partnered to establish a cutting-edge Industry 4.0 laboratory, aimed at equipping students with future-ready skills aligned with the evolving needs of the energy and industrial sectors.

The initiative is being hailed as a transformative model for local capacity building and industrial development in Central Africa, with strong backing from the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

Bridging the Skills Gap in Africa’s Energy Sector

The newly established laboratory will provide students with hands-on access to advanced technologies such as:

Automation systems

Digital simulation tools

Smart manufacturing technologies

Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)

By integrating these technologies into academic training, the initiative directly addresses the long-standing challenge of skills mismatch between classroom learning and industry requirements.

The facility is designed to produce industry-ready engineers and technicians, reducing reliance on expatriate expertise and strengthening local workforce participation across Africa’s energy value chain.

A Mini-Factory for Real-World Learning

Structured as a mini-factory environment, the UCAC-ICAM laboratory allows students to work with real industrial tools and processes, simulating operational conditions in sectors such as oil & gas, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Students across disciplines will benefit:

General Engineering: Training in robotics and virtual reality simulations

Computer Science Engineering: Focus on industrial IoT and smart systems

Process Engineering: Exposure to automated production technologies

Petroleum Studies: Hands-on experience in energy systems and instrumentation control

This multidisciplinary approach ensures that graduates are not only technically skilled but also adaptable to cross-sector industrial demands.

Supporting Strategic Energy Projects

The initiative is closely aligned with ongoing and future energy developments in the region, including:

Operations in the Rio del Rey Basin

Infrastructure projects like the Cap Lopez LNG terminal in Gabon

By developing local expertise, the partnership aims to ensure that African talent plays a central role in executing major energy projects, enhancing efficiency and sustainability.

Industry Demand for Local Talent Rising

The impact of the programme is already visible, with UCAC-ICAM graduates increasingly being recruited by leading companies in Douala and beyond. This reflects a growing industry preference for locally trained, technically proficient professionals.

A Model for Local Content Development

The African Energy Chamber has welcomed the initiative as a scalable model for local content development, emphasizing its alignment with broader goals of:

Increasing in-country value creation

Strengthening workforce participation

Reducing dependency on foreign expertise

NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the AEC, noted:

“Developing local skills is fundamental to building a competitive and sustainable energy sector in Africa. This partnership demonstrates how industry and academia can work together to create a highly skilled workforce that will drive Africa’s industrialization and energy future.”

Driving Africa’s Industrial and Energy Future

The UCAC-ICAM Industry 4.0 laboratory represents more than just an educational initiative—it is a strategic investment in Africa’s long-term economic transformation.

By combining:

Advanced technology adoption

Industry-academia collaboration

Local talent development

the initiative contributes to building a self-sufficient, globally competitive African energy sector.

Toward a Skilled, Self-Reliant Africa

As Africa accelerates its industrialization and energy transition, the demand for skilled professionals will continue to grow. Initiatives like this partnership demonstrate how targeted investments in education and training can unlock sustainable growth, innovation, and economic independence.

The Perenco–UCAC collaboration sets a powerful precedent—showing that empowering local talent is key to unlocking Africa’s vast energy and industrial potential.