Afreximbank Posts Record Growth in 2025, Assets Surge to $48.5 Billion

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has reported robust financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, showcasing sustained growth, strong profitability, and resilience despite global economic uncertainties. The performance highlights the bank’s expanding role in driving trade, industrialisation, and economic self-reliance across Africa and the Caribbean.

Strong Balance Sheet Expansion

Afreximbank’s total assets and contingencies rose by 21% to $48.5 billion, up from $40.1 billion in 2024, underscoring its consistent growth trajectory and increasing operational scale.

Net loans and advances reached $33.5 billion, marking a 16% increase from $29.0 billion in the previous year. The growth was driven by targeted financing across key sectors such as:

Manufacturing

Infrastructure

Food security

Climate adaptation

These investments align with the bank’s mandate to strengthen economic resilience and intra-African trade.

Profitability and Income Growth

The bank reported a 19% increase in net income, rising to $1.2 billion in 2025 from $973.5 million in 2024. Gross income also grew by 6% to $3.5 billion, reflecting steady revenue expansion.

Key performance indicators remained strong:

Return on Average Equity (ROAE): 15%

Return on Average Assets (ROAA): 3.04% (up from 2.96%)

These figures demonstrate the bank’s ability to maintain profitability while scaling operations.

Asset Quality and Liquidity Remain Strong

Despite expansion, Afreximbank maintained stable asset quality, with its non-performing loan (NPL) ratio at 2.43%, only marginally higher than 2.33% in 2024—well within acceptable thresholds.

Liquidity levels strengthened significantly:

Cash and cash equivalents: $6.0 billion (up from $4.6 billion)

Liquid assets ratio: 14% of total assets (above the 10% strategic minimum)

The bank’s capital adequacy ratio stood at 23%, indicating a strong buffer against financial risks.

Rising Equity and Strategic Capital Mobilisation

Shareholders’ funds increased by 17% to $8.4 billion, supported by:

Net income generation

New equity inflows of $299.4 million under the General Capital Increase II

This solid capital base enhances the bank’s capacity to fund large-scale development projects across the continent.

Cost Efficiency Maintained Despite Expansion

Operating expenses rose to $459.2 million (from $367.7 million), reflecting:

Strategic staff expansion

Inflationary pressures

However, the bank maintained a cost-to-income ratio of 21%, well below its strategic ceiling of 30%, demonstrating disciplined financial management.

Successful Global Fundraising Despite Challenges

In a notable achievement, Afreximbank successfully raised over $800 million from international markets through Samurai and Panda bonds in Japan and China, countering concerns raised by some rating agencies.

This underscores strong investor confidence and the bank’s credibility as a pan-African multilateral financial institution.

Strategic Momentum and Future Outlook

Commenting on the results, Senior Executive Vice President Mr. Denys Denya highlighted that the bank’s performance reflects a decade of strategic leadership and execution.

He noted that the Group is ahead of targets under its 6th Strategic Plan (ending December 2026), with subsidiaries such as FEDA and AfrexInsure turning profitable.

“The Group’s balance sheet is at its strongest level ever, with liquidity and capitalisation well above target and strong asset quality,” he said, adding that Afreximbank enters 2026 with “significant momentum” to scale its impact and accelerate trade integration across Global Africa.

Driving Africa’s Economic Transformation

Afreximbank’s 2025 performance reinforces its role as a key institution in:

Promoting intra-African trade

Supporting industrialisation

Enhancing economic self-reliance

Financing climate and infrastructure projects

As Africa navigates global economic shifts, the bank’s strong financial position and strategic focus position it as a critical engine for sustainable growth and regional integration.