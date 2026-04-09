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Inflation Surge Sparks Rift in Mexico's Central Bank Over Interest Rates

A division within Mexico's central bank has intensified following a sharp rise in inflation, as revealed by new data reaching a year-and-a-half high in March. The bank's March 26 meeting minutes expose a split over the decision to cut interest rates amid rising inflation and geopolitical uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 23:39 IST
Inflation Surge Sparks Rift in Mexico's Central Bank Over Interest Rates
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The latest economic data reveals that inflation in Mexico surged to a year-and-a-half high in March, leading to heightened tensions within the country's central bank over interest rate policies. The Bank of Mexico, often referred to as Banxico, is debating whether to continue its rate-cutting stance or pause amid shifting global dynamics.

The central bank's board, divided on recent rate cuts, is grappling with concerns about resurgent inflation and geopolitical instability. The minutes from their March meeting show a heated discussion, with contrasting views on how to balance inflation risks against a struggling economy, especially in light of increased oil prices due to Middle Eastern conflicts.

The bank's next move is crucial as the majority advocates that the current economic slack can attenuate global shocks' impact, while others caution that more evidence is needed before proceeding further. Analysts predict a pause in rate cuts unless inflationary pressures decidedly recede, affecting Banxico's decisions in the forthcoming meeting.

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