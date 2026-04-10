Tech Titans Clash: Musk and Durov Challenge WhatsApp's Privacy Claims

In a dramatic clash of technology titans, Elon Musk, owner of X, and Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, have cast doubt on the privacy practices of WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform owned by Meta. Musk stirred controversy by stating on X that users 'can't trust WhatsApp,' sparking widespread debate.

This statement followed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. alleging that WhatsApp intercepts user messages despite promising bulletproof end-to-end encryption, even sharing them with companies like Accenture. In response, Musk promoted X Chat as a more private alternative for messaging and calls.

Meta swiftly refuted these allegations, affirming that WhatsApp's encryption, using the Signal protocol for over a decade, ensures message privacy between senders and recipients. Parallelly, Durov accused WhatsApp's encryption of being a major consumer fraud, defending Telegram's commitment to privacy.

The longstanding rivalry between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, adds another layer to this tech drama. Notably, after acquiring Twitter (now X), Musk faced competition from Meta's Threads launched in July 2023. A rumored cage fight challenge also exemplified their heated competition.

The lawsuit against WhatsApp was filed in California federal court, targeting Meta Platforms Inc., WhatsApp LLC, Accenture PLC, and Accenture LLP. Plaintiffs claim their messages were wrongfully intercepted and shared, seeking damages and a jury trial.