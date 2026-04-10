Left Menu

Tech Titans Clash: Musk and Durov Challenge WhatsApp's Privacy Claims

Elon Musk and Pavel Durov criticize WhatsApp's privacy practices following a U.S. class action alleging message interception. Meta denies accusations, citing end-to-end encryption. As the tech rivalry heats up, the lawsuit argues WhatsApp shares user data with third parties. Plaintiffs seek damages and a jury trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 10:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 10:16 IST
Tech Titans Clash: Musk and Durov Challenge WhatsApp's Privacy Claims
Elon Musk has criticised WhatsApp's messaging privacy (Photo credit/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic clash of technology titans, Elon Musk, owner of X, and Pavel Durov, CEO of Telegram, have cast doubt on the privacy practices of WhatsApp, a popular messaging platform owned by Meta. Musk stirred controversy by stating on X that users 'can't trust WhatsApp,' sparking widespread debate.

This statement followed a class action lawsuit in the U.S. alleging that WhatsApp intercepts user messages despite promising bulletproof end-to-end encryption, even sharing them with companies like Accenture. In response, Musk promoted X Chat as a more private alternative for messaging and calls.

Meta swiftly refuted these allegations, affirming that WhatsApp's encryption, using the Signal protocol for over a decade, ensures message privacy between senders and recipients. Parallelly, Durov accused WhatsApp's encryption of being a major consumer fraud, defending Telegram's commitment to privacy.

The longstanding rivalry between Musk and Mark Zuckerberg, Meta's CEO, adds another layer to this tech drama. Notably, after acquiring Twitter (now X), Musk faced competition from Meta's Threads launched in July 2023. A rumored cage fight challenge also exemplified their heated competition.

The lawsuit against WhatsApp was filed in California federal court, targeting Meta Platforms Inc., WhatsApp LLC, Accenture PLC, and Accenture LLP. Plaintiffs claim their messages were wrongfully intercepted and shared, seeking damages and a jury trial.

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Stellar Comeback: IPL's Costly Crusader

Cameron Green's Stellar Comeback: IPL's Costly Crusader

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes at Road Construction Site: Landslide Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes at Road Construction Site: Landslide Claims Lives

 India
3
Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Arrested for Influencer's Murder

Radical Sikh Leader Amritpal Singh Mehron Arrested for Influencer's Murder

 India
4
Cross-Strait Peace Initiative: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting

Cross-Strait Peace Initiative: Xi and Cheng's Historic Meeting

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No tech fix yet: Deepfakes are outpacing detection systems

Europe’s AI Act expands reach to autonomous agents

Blockchain set to transform project governance, but adoption faces structural barriers

Higher education embraces AI to cut costs and improve access

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026