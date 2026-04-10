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European Corporate Health on the Rise: Energy Boosts Earnings Forecasts

The latest LSEG I/B/E/S forecasts reveal an improved outlook for European corporate health, driven largely by the energy sector. Companies on the STOXX 600 index are set to report a 4.2% growth in first-quarter earnings, thanks to energy firms benefiting from higher crude prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:11 IST
European Corporate Health on the Rise: Energy Boosts Earnings Forecasts
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European corporate health is witnessing an improvement, as the latest LSEG I/B/E/S forecasts suggest. The boost comes primarily from the energy sector, poised for significant earnings growth due to elevated crude prices.

Companies on the STOXX 600 index are anticipated to report an average of 4.2% growth in first-quarter earnings, a slight uptick from last week's 4% estimation. This rise is largely attributed to energy companies, expected to see a 23.6% year-on-year earnings increase.

Despite a ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran causing a dip, crude futures remain considerably higher compared to pre-conflict prices. In contrast, the utility and real estate sectors are expected to experience significant earnings declines.

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