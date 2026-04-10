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Steel Exchange India Advances in Debt Reduction Efforts

Steel Exchange India Limited, a leading steel manufacturer in South India, announced substantial progress in its debt reduction, having repaid approximately ₹28 Crores over two quarters. This strategic move highlights the firm's financial discipline and will enable future growth opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:38 IST
Steel Exchange India Advances in Debt Reduction Efforts
Exchange India Reports Rs 28 Crore Debt Repayment Over Two Quarters. Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant financial update, Steel Exchange India Limited, known for its TMT rebars under the brand 'SIMHADRI TMT', has reported making sizeable strides in reducing its debt burden. The company, a major player in South India's steel industry, has successfully repaid around ₹28 Crores over the past two quarters.

These repayments include ₹21.43 crores towards term loans and ₹7.09 crores towards Non-Convertible Debentures. This initiative forms part of the company's broader strategy to enhance financial strength and flexibility, focusing on cash flow improvement and prudent capital allocation.

The management asserts that these efforts in debt management reflect the robustness of their operations and their dedication to a sustainable financial model. These steps are anticipated to reduce finance costs and provide the flexibility needed to seize growth opportunities efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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