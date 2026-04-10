Asia's Markets Ride Wall Street's Wave Amidst US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes

Asian stock markets experienced gains on Friday, mirroring Wall Street's upward trends, as oil prices saw a rise amidst precarious US-Iran ceasefire discussions in Pakistan. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.6%, supported by Fast Retailing's positive financial outlook.

In China, consumer price index data reported a 1% increase for March, indicating inflation had slowed. Shares across the region reacted positively, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai's Composite index posting gains. However, geopolitical instability due to Israeli strikes on Lebanon cast uncertainty over the ceasefire.

Oil prices climbed, driven by concerns over the Strait of Hormuz despite pressure from the US for its reopening. While hopes for resolution bolster market optimism, ongoing tensions highlight the fragile dynamics surrounding global energy supply and geopolitical negotiations.