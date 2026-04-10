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Asia's Markets Ride Wall Street's Wave Amidst US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes

Asian stocks increased on Friday following Wall Street's gains, while oil prices rose amid fragile US-Iran ceasefire talks in Pakistan. Regional indices such as South Korea's Kospi and Tokyo's Nikkei showed positive trends, as did Hong Kong and Shanghai. Concerns linger over Israeli-Lebanon tensions and oil transport stability in Hormuz.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 10-04-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 11:43 IST
Asia's Markets Ride Wall Street's Wave Amidst US-Iran Ceasefire Hopes
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Asian stock markets experienced gains on Friday, mirroring Wall Street's upward trends, as oil prices saw a rise amidst precarious US-Iran ceasefire discussions in Pakistan. South Korea's Kospi jumped 1.8%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 climbed 1.6%, supported by Fast Retailing's positive financial outlook.

In China, consumer price index data reported a 1% increase for March, indicating inflation had slowed. Shares across the region reacted positively, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai's Composite index posting gains. However, geopolitical instability due to Israeli strikes on Lebanon cast uncertainty over the ceasefire.

Oil prices climbed, driven by concerns over the Strait of Hormuz despite pressure from the US for its reopening. While hopes for resolution bolster market optimism, ongoing tensions highlight the fragile dynamics surrounding global energy supply and geopolitical negotiations.

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