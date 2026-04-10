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European Stocks Climb Amid Fragile Ceasefire and Diplomatic Hopes

European shares increased on Friday, driven by optimism toward upcoming U.S.-Iran talks despite a fragile two-week ceasefire. The STOXX 600 index rose 0.2%, marking its third consecutive weekly gain. Investor attention shifts to U.S. inflation data for insights on economic influences of ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:55 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:55 IST
European Stocks Climb Amid Fragile Ceasefire and Diplomatic Hopes
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On Friday, European shares saw a positive uptick, with the STOXX 600 moving towards weekly gains amidst cautious optimism surrounding U.S.-Iran diplomatic negotiations scheduled over the weekend.

The pan-European index exhibited a 0.2% increase, reaching 613.48 points. This rise reflects the third consecutive week of gains, amid growing tensions in the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, challenged by Washington's accusations against Tehran regarding the Strait of Hormuz.

Healthcare and technology stocks led European markets, posting significant gains, while energy stocks fell. The market will focus on U.S. inflation data for economic insights in light of geopolitical developments.

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