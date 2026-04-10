Sterling's Surge Amid U.S.-Iran Ceasefire: Impacts on Global Markets

The pound experienced a mild decrease on Friday, yet it marked its largest weekly rise in three months after the announcement of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire. Market optimism surged as investors anticipated a resolution to the conflict, which had previously driven energy prices up and posed risks to global economic growth.

Following an agreement declared by U.S. President Donald Trump, which included Iran reopening the vital Strait of Hormuz, the pound jumped 0.7% on Wednesday. This strait is crucial, as it facilitates the flow of 20% of the world's oil and LNG shipments. Despite these developments, the situation remained precarious as talks were scheduled to occur in Pakistan.

Lloyds Bank analysts noted modest financial market movements overnight as hopes centered on favorable outcomes from the upcoming negotiations. While the dollar index faced a significant drop, sterling gained momentum against the euro. The pound's performance reflects market sentiment amid energy price volatility and concerns over the UK's economic dependence on imports.