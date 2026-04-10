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ADB Outlook: Lao PDR Growth to Slow in 2026 Amid Rising Risks, Reform Imperatives Intensify

The report projects GDP growth to ease to 4.0% in 2026, down from 4.4% in 2025, before recovering to 4.5% in 2027, supported by key sectors including services, energy, construction, and regional connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:11 IST
ADB Outlook: Lao PDR Growth to Slow in 2026 Amid Rising Risks, Reform Imperatives Intensify
“Lao PDR has made important progress in restoring macroeconomic stability with lower inflation, stronger exports, and improved foreign exchange reserves,” said ADB Country Director for Lao PDR, Shanny Campbell. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Lao PDR

Economic growth in the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) is expected to moderate in the near term before regaining momentum, as the country navigates a fragile recovery marked by external pressures and structural constraints, according to the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Asian Development Outlook (ADO) April 2026.

The report projects GDP growth to ease to 4.0% in 2026, down from 4.4% in 2025, before recovering to 4.5% in 2027, supported by key sectors including services, energy, construction, and regional connectivity.

Stabilisation Gains Offset by Lingering Vulnerabilities

The outlook reflects a period of gradual stabilisation following recent macroeconomic tightening, with improvements in inflation control, fiscal balances, and external accounts. A rebound in tourism and electricity exports has also contributed to the recovery.

However, the ADB cautions that external vulnerabilities, high public debt, and structural inefficiencies continue to weigh on the country’s growth trajectory.

“Lao PDR has made important progress in restoring macroeconomic stability with lower inflation, stronger exports, and improved foreign exchange reserves,” said ADB Country Director for Lao PDR, Shanny Campbell.

“But with elevated global risks, turning this progress into lasting benefits will require sustained fiscal discipline, accelerated reform of state-owned enterprises, and stronger investment in productive and climate-resilient sectors,” she added.

Inflation Pressures Set to Resurface

After a sharp decline to 7.7% in 2025, inflation is projected to rise again to 9.8% in 2026, driven by:

  • Higher global oil prices

  • Increased transport costs

  • Pass-through effects on food and imported goods

  • Electricity tariff adjustments

  • Wage increases

These factors are expected to place renewed pressure on household purchasing power and cost structures across the economy.

Energy and Infrastructure to Drive Growth

The industrial sector is forecast to expand by 4.6% in 2026, underpinned by continued investment in:

  • Hydropower and renewable energy projects

  • Mining activities

  • Large-scale infrastructure development

More than 11 energy projects are currently under development, expected to generate spillover benefits for construction, employment, and medium-term growth.

Electricity production, in particular, remains a cornerstone of the economy, reinforcing Lao PDR’s position as a regional energy exporter.

Services Sector Boosted by Connectivity Gains

The services sector is also expected to play a key role in supporting growth, driven by:

  • Recovery in tourism

  • Expansion of transport and logistics

  • Improved regional connectivity, especially via the Lao-China railway link

However, ADB notes that international tourist arrivals are now approaching pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that growth in this segment may begin to stabilise.

Debt and Fiscal Risks Constrain Policy Space

Despite recent stabilisation efforts, significant risks persist. Public and publicly guaranteed debt remains high at approximately 82% of GDP, limiting the government’s ability to respond to economic shocks.

Additional challenges include:

  • Limited foreign exchange buffers

  • Ongoing pressures in the banking sector

  • Fiscal exposure from state-owned enterprises, particularly in the power sector

Below-cost electricity tariffs and foreign currency liabilities within state enterprises are placing further strain on public finances, restricting resources available for social services and infrastructure investment.

Reform Agenda Critical for Sustainable Growth

The ADB underscores that prudent macroeconomic management and accelerated structural reforms are essential to maintaining stability and unlocking long-term growth.

Priority areas include:

  • Reforming state-owned enterprises, especially in the energy sector

  • Strengthening fiscal discipline

  • Enhancing investment in productive and climate-resilient sectors

  • Improving investor confidence through policy consistency and transparency

Outlook Remains Fragile Amid Global Uncertainty

While Lao PDR’s economic recovery shows signs of resilience, the outlook remains vulnerable to global headwinds, including fluctuations in commodity prices, geopolitical tensions, and slower regional growth.

ADB warns that without sustained reforms and careful economic management, these risks could undermine recent gains and delay the transition toward more inclusive and sustainable development.

As the country moves forward, balancing stability with reform will be key to ensuring that economic growth translates into tangible improvements in living standards for its population.

 

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