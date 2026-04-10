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China's Market Resurgence: Inflation Sparks Market Gains Amid Middle East Tensions

Mainland China and Hong Kong stocks experience growth as domestic inflation accelerates, countering prolonged industrial deflation. Despite Middle East tensions, China's factory-gate prices rise, boosting market sentiment. Analysts, however, warn that while deflationary risks ease, domestic demand weakness persists. External geopolitical strains remain a key focus for the market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 14:13 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 14:13 IST
China's Market Resurgence: Inflation Sparks Market Gains Amid Middle East Tensions
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In a significant market shift, stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong advanced on Friday, with the Shanghai benchmark breaking a streak of five consecutive weekly losses. This was largely fueled by accelerating domestic inflation, which ended a prolonged period of industrial deflation.

Notably, China's factory-gate prices saw their first rise in over three years. Analysts point to the Middle East conflict as a key factor feeding cost pressures into China's economy, indicating a complex geopolitical landscape affecting global markets.

Market participants are now turning their attention to China's upcoming economic indicators for further insights, as external tensions continue to be at the forefront of market concerns.

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