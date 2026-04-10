China's Market Resurgence: Inflation Sparks Market Gains Amid Middle East Tensions

In a significant market shift, stocks in mainland China and Hong Kong advanced on Friday, with the Shanghai benchmark breaking a streak of five consecutive weekly losses. This was largely fueled by accelerating domestic inflation, which ended a prolonged period of industrial deflation.

Notably, China's factory-gate prices saw their first rise in over three years. Analysts point to the Middle East conflict as a key factor feeding cost pressures into China's economy, indicating a complex geopolitical landscape affecting global markets.

Market participants are now turning their attention to China's upcoming economic indicators for further insights, as external tensions continue to be at the forefront of market concerns.