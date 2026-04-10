Fuel Crisis in Ireland: Protests and Policy at a Crossroad

Protests over rising fuel costs in Ireland continue to intensify, with demonstrators obstructing major roads and blocking access to key refining and distribution sites nationwide.

The government is scheduled to converse with farmers, truckers, and agricultural contractors, attempting to address the crisis fueled by price hikes and restricted oil exports from the Middle East.

As over 100 service stations run out of fuel, authorities fear escalating shortages could impede emergency services, prompting them to call on the army to clear blocked roads.

(With inputs from agencies.)