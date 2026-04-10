Instagram Enhances Teen Safety with Age-Appropriate Content Controls

Meta announced a major update on Thursday for its widely-used platform, Instagram, aimed at fostering a safer online space for teenagers in India. The platform will now implement a restructured teen account system inspired by movie rating criteria for 13-year-olds and feedback from parents. This initiative by Meta seeks to ensure that teenagers are exposed to content that mirrors age-appropriate movie standards by default.

Under the new update, users under 18 will automatically be placed into a revamped 13+ setting, which they can only exit with parental consent. This configuration will limit visibility and recommendations of posts with potentially harmful content, such as strong language and risky stunts, addressing concerns about online safety for teens, Meta explained.

The updated policies aim to protect adolescents from unsuitable material. Instagram confirms it will proactively detect and filter content breaching its age guidelines, employing enhanced technology to enforce these rules. Furthermore, teens will be restricted from following accounts sharing inappropriate content and will be shielded from engaging with such material. A new 'Limited Content' setting will also be rolled out, providing stringent controls to further filter the teenage experience on the platform.

Instagram acknowledges the imperfection of any system but commits to continuous improvement. This update is intended to reassure parents of the platform's dedication to providing safe, age-appropriate content and offers them more influence over their teenagers' online experiences. The initiative highlights Instagram's focus on teen safety and responsible content management, aligning policies with established movie ratings and integrating parental feedback. (ANI)