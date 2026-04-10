India Achieves Record Solar and Wind Capacity Growth

In an unprecedented achievement, India has recorded its highest-ever annual solar capacity addition, reaching approximately 45 gigawatts during the financial year 2025-26. This remarkable accomplishment was highlighted in a tweet from the Office of the Prime Minister, tagging Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi. The minister stated that this milestone reflects India's steadfast dedication to energy security, sustainable development, and the Viksit Bharat initiative.

Minister Joshi further noted that March 2026 saw the installation of 6.65 gigawatts of solar capacity, the highest in a single month, with Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra leading the charge. He proudly announced that India has now surpassed Brazil, ranking third globally in renewable energy installed capacity according to the Renewable Energy Statistics 2026.

India's total power generation for 2025-26 reached 1,845.921 billion units, with non-fossil fuel sources contributing 29.2 per cent. The country achieved a significant milestone in June 2025 by deriving 50 per cent of its cumulative electric power installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources, five years ahead of its 2030 target. In alignment with the Paris Agreement, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working towards achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.

The government has also initiated the National Green Hydrogen Mission, with an outlay of Rs 19,744 crore, targeting the production of 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen annually by 2030. This mission is expected to add 125 GW of renewable energy capacity, attract significant investments, and create numerous jobs. India's wind power sector has also seen growth, with the addition of 6.05 GW in FY 2025-26, bolstered by the Wind GBI Scheme and other incentives from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.