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El Nino Fuels Surge in Power Demand: A New Era for India's Energy Market

The Crisil Intelligence report projects a 6% rise in power demand in India, driven by El Nino's effects and economic growth. A significant demand surge reflects in March's power consumption, reaching new highs. Renewable energy and coal generation show an upward trend amid changing market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:26 IST
El Nino Fuels Surge in Power Demand: A New Era for India's Energy Market
Employees work on electric pylons at a power station (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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A report by Crisil Intelligence has projected that power demand in India will rise by approximately 6% in the current financial year. This surge is largely attributed to the anticipated effects of El Nino, which is expected to trigger higher temperatures and reduced rainfall, thus boosting cooling demand in the country.

March saw a significant leap in power consumption, with figures rising to around 149 billion units, surpassing last year's 147 billion units. This marks the highest March consumption since records began at least a decade ago. The real-time electricity market also recorded a 41.7% year-on-year increase in volume during March, signaling a robust demand.

Despite the increased demand, the average market clearing price dropped by 10% to Rs 3.71 per unit, indicating adequate power supply. On the supply side, March's power generation rose 1.8% year-on-year, with renewable energy and coal-based generation leading the charge. The nation's reliance on coal remains significant, as it accounted for 73% of total generation in March, up from last year's average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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