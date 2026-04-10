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Balaji Studios and Vertigo TV to Revolutionize Mobile Entertainment with Hindi Vertical Microdramas

Vertigo TV partners with Balaji Studios to introduce a new wave of Hindi vertical microdramas, tailored for mobile-first audiences. This collaboration combines Balaji's storytelling expertise with Vertigo's digital reach, aiming to transform how stories are consumed in the digital era, focusing on short, impactful narratives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:40 IST
Balaji Studios and Vertigo TV to Revolutionize Mobile Entertainment with Hindi Vertical Microdramas
Vertigo TV and Balaji Studios, a Division of Balaji Telefilms collaborate for Hindi Vertical Dramas. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Vertigo TV, a prominent content and media company in digital storytelling, has entered into a strategic collaboration with Balaji Studios, the offshoot of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, to forge a novel slate of vertical microdramas. This innovative partnership aims to cater to the contemporary digital entertainment ecosystem.

This collaboration signifies a major milestone for both entities as they seek to revolutionize Hindi vertical microdrama storytelling for a mobile-savvy audience. By merging Balaji Telefilms' creative acumen with Vertigo TV's robust digital distribution, the initiative aspires to redefine narrative discovery and consumption in today's fast-paced digital world.

With an emphasis on authenticity and modern engagement, Vertigo TV is set to leverage this collaboration to connect with mobile audiences, highlighting its commitment to delivering quality Hindi microdramas in a vertical format. This collaboration stands as one of India's earliest grand-scale attempts to produce premium content reflecting authentic Indian stories for the digital realm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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