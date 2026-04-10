Hyatt Expands Horizons: New Brands and Growth in India

Hyatt Hotels is intensifying its focus on the Indian market, eyeing opportunities to introduce its The Standard and UrCove brands. The hospitality giant is actively considering acquisitions, partnering with financial institutions and developers to enhance its footprint in the region.

With an existing portfolio of 55 properties, the company plans to expand to 110 by 2030. David Udell, Group President, Asia Pacific, emphasized the significance of India as a core market at the Hotel Investment Conference, South Asia (HICSA) 2026.

Hyatt is exploring the creation of a real estate fund similar to Japan's Atona Impact Fund to support property acquisitions in India. Upcoming developments include five new openings, boosting confidence in India's growing hospitality sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)