Markets Rally Amid Hopes for Middle East Ceasefire Talks

Stocks rallied on Friday with European markets set for their third consecutive weekly gain, driven by potential peace talks between Israel and Lebanon. This optimism extends to Asia, which experienced its most robust market week in over three years.

Tensions in the Middle East remain a point of concern as Iran's influence over the Strait of Hormuz continues, affecting global energy flows. However, financial markets seem to have found relief ahead of crucial delegations from Tehran and Washington planned discussions.

Despite ongoing geopolitical tension, key financial indicators, including the equity options volatility index, reverted to pre-war levels. Meanwhile, oil prices edged up slightly, influenced by U.S. President Trump's warnings to Tehran over the Strait of Hormuz.

(With inputs from agencies.)