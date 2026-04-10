Lufthansa's Strike Fallout: Contrasting Fortunes of Aviation Giants

On Friday, a significant number of passengers in Germany faced travel disruptions as Lufthansa and its regional unit Lufthansa CityLine experienced a cabin crew strike.

The industrial action, led by union UFO, spanned from midnight to 10 p.m., resulting in the cancellation of about 580 flights at Frankfurt Airport and affecting around 72,000 passengers.

In stark contrast, Lufthansa City Airlines, the newest subsidiary of the Lufthansa Group, signed its first labor agreement, ensuring improved salaries and benefits for its staff, reflecting diverging fortunes within the aviation giant's subsidiaries.