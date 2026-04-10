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China Cracks Down on Automated Ticket-Snatching Platforms

Chinese authorities issued warnings to seven online railway ticket platforms, including Trip.com and Alibaba's Fliggy, against the use of automated programs that disrupt official ticket systems. With over 4.6 billion railway trips recorded in 2025, travelers often resort to unauthorized methods during peak seasons like the Lunar New Year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 10-04-2026 18:16 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 18:16 IST
China Cracks Down on Automated Ticket-Snatching Platforms
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The Cyberspace Administration of China has summoned seven prominent online platforms, including Trip.com, Meituan, Tongcheng, and Alibaba's Fliggy, regarding their sale of train tickets. Authorities warned these companies against using automated ticketing software, which disrupts official systems.

These platforms have been cautioned for running large-scale, high-frequency operations that undermine the security of the official ticket-selling system, known as '12306.' According to a recent statement, such practices interfere with the fair booking process and are deemed disruptive.

China's railway system recorded more than 4.6 billion passenger trips in 2025. During peak travel seasons, such as the Lunar New Year, travelers often turn to third-party platforms to secure tickets. The Chinese government aims to ensure proper functioning of its official channels amid increasing travel demand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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