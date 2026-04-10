Ripple Effects: West Asia Conflict and India's Economic Dynamics

The ongoing conflict in West Asia could have significant repercussions for India's inflow of remittances, according to Crisil Ratings. A substantial portion of these financial flows originates from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, placing India's current account deficit (CAD) at risk due to anticipated reductions in diaspora income.

India has consistently been the largest recipient of remittances, collecting over USD 135 billion in FY25. However, trade impediments stemming from the West Asia conflict have raised concerns over India's export growth. Although global disruptions pose a challenge, lower US tariffs might offer some respite.

Crisil's report indicates that logistical difficulties and supply-chain adjustments have disrupted exports to the region. Despite potential mixed impacts, key commodities like Basmati rice and bovine meat exports to West Asia remain significantly affected. The region comprises countries such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and others, crucial to India's trade portfolio.

(With inputs from agencies.)