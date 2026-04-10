Jio-BP Holds Steady on Fuel Prices Amid Global Oil Surge

Jio-BP, the collaborative fuel venture between Reliance Industries Ltd and BP Plc, has announced that it will maintain stable fuel prices for the time being, despite a significant rise in international oil prices. According to CEO Akshay Wadhwa, the firm aims to shield consumers from inflating costs.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia has pushed oil prices over the USD 100 threshold; however, both government and oil companies, including public sector counterparts, have minimized the impact on local consumers. This has been achieved through tax cuts on fuel, staving off potential price hikes.

While competitors like Nayara Energy and Shell India have increased their rates, Jio-BP reports a significant rise in sales, buoyed by their fuel's superior mileage. The company asserts that fuel stocks remain robust, ensuring continued service without imposing purchase limits at its 2,185 outlets nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)