Empowering Entrepreneurs: 'Womaniya' Initiative Drives Growth of Women-Led MSEs

The Press Information Bureau announced on Friday significant progress in the government's 'Womaniya' initiative, which was launched in 2019 to bolster women-led Micro and Small Enterprises (MSEs).

The program achieved a milestone in FY 2025-26, with over 210,000 women MSEs registering on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and receiving contracts worth over Rs 28,000 crore. This marks a 27.6 per cent increase in total order volume, highlighting the initiative's success in fostering growth.

Designed to facilitate the integration of women entrepreneurs, 'Womaniya' offers a unique digital platform allowing MSEs and Self Help Groups (SHGs) to showcase their products to central ministries and public sector units. By utilizing GeM's features, the initiative aims to create opportunities and encourage women-led enterprises to thrive in a transparent digital ecosystem.