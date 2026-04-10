U.S. President Donald Trump assured taxpayers of significant tax refunds this year, attributing them to individual tax breaks set for 2025. However, these financial boosts are being overshadowed by rising gasoline prices. Economic pressures, resulting from geopolitical tensions, are consuming the intended relief from these refunds.

Though tax refunds have increased by an average of $351 as per the latest IRS data, families face mounting costs at the pump, due to the global oil price surge. This price hike is linked to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and turbulent Middle Eastern geopolitics, pushing oil prices near $100 a barrel.

Experts warn that these rising costs may undermine intended economic cushions, particularly for lower-income households that allocate more of their income to fuel expenses. As fuel prices continue their upward trajectory, economists predict a slowdown in U.S. consumption and GDP growth in the coming years.