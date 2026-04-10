Tree Saves the Day: Bus Accident Averted on Rishikesh Highway

A serious road accident was narrowly avoided on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway near the Dabri area when a bus with 30 passengers overturned and was stopped by a tree. The incident took place around 3.30 pm, resulting in injuries to three people, including the driver and the conductor.

Sub-Inspector Rajendra Kumar reported that the bus plunged approximately five meters off the road before being arrested by a tree, preventing a potential disaster. Local residents, alongside police and Disaster Management Department teams, hastened to the scene to assist in rescue operations.

Those injured in the crash, all of whom have been hospitalized, are the driver Dhan Singh from Dehradun, conductor Manoj from Chamoli, and passenger Sonia from Jammu. The remaining passengers have been safely transported elsewhere. Authorities are continuing to investigate the cause of the accident.