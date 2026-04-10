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Volvo Group India Navigates Global Tensions Amid Industry Optimism

Kamal Bali, president and managing director of Volvo Group India, discussed the potential impacts of the Israel-US and Iran conflict on India's automotive industry. While currently unaffected, Bali highlighted concerns over future supply chain issues. Volvo is strong in its market position, committed to sustainability, and optimistic about India's resilience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 10-04-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 22:14 IST
Volvo Group India Navigates Global Tensions Amid Industry Optimism
Kamal Bali

Volvo Group India chief Kamal Bali expressed concerns over the future impact of the ongoing Israel-US and Iran conflict on India's automotive sector. Currently, the industry remains largely unaffected. However, Bali noted that any emerging supply chain disruptions could pose significant challenges.

Emphasizing optimism, Bali highlighted India's resilience should the conflict cease soon. Nonetheless, he underscored the urgency for the hostilities to end for humanitarian reasons and to avoid potential long-term industrial repercussions.

Volvo, a key player in the automotive market, reaffirms its leadership with ambitious sustainability goals, including transitioning to fossil fuel-free technologies by 2040. Bali remains committed to expanding the brand's footprint across India, including key markets like Andhra Pradesh.

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